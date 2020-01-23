Top
5-day All India Nursery mela from today

The 8th all India Horticulture, Agriculture and Grand Nursery Mela will be kicked off at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road on Thursday.

Hyderabad: The 8th all India Horticulture, Agriculture and Grand Nursery Mela will be kicked off at People's Plaza, Necklace Road on Thursday. The 8th horticulture show will be a five-day event where exhibitors from all India are expected to showcase mother nature, says Khalid Ahamed, the organiser.

The mela would showcase different gardening methods, plant collections from across the country, trends in terrace gardening, vertical gardening and latest technologies and innovations in the agriculture and horticulture industry.

About 80 stalls comprising nurseries from Bangalore, Pune, Kalingpun, Kadium and Hyderabad will be exhibiting their works at the mela. The show will be open from 11 am till 9 pm.

The other attractions of the show include indoor and outdoor flower plants, cactus, succulent, medicinal plants, bonsai and various bulbs and seeds. Organic food material, confectionary food stalls are few other attractions.

