50 Superfast AC Special Trains between Lingampalli-Kakinada

Lingampalli: The South Central Railway (SCR) announced that it will run 50 superfast AC special trains between Lingampalli to Kakinada Town in order to clear extra rush of passengers. Train no 02776 Lingampalli-Kakinada Town Superfast AC Special Train will depart from Lingampalli at 7:55 pm on February 4, 6, 8, 11, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22, 25, 27 and 29 (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday). The train will arrive on the next day to Kakinada Town at 7:15 am on March 3, 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 26, 28 and 31 (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday)

In the opposite direction, train no 02775 Kakinada Town to Lingampalli Superfast AC Special Train will depart from Kakinada Town at 8:10 pm on February 3, 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 26, 28 (Monday, Thursday, Friday) and will arrive in Lingampalli at 07.30 am on next day; March 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27 and 30 (Monday, Thursday, Friday)

Enroute, these special trains will also stop at Warangal, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Gudivada, Kaikalur, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku and Rajahmundry stations in both the directions. These special trains consist of AC First Class, AC-II Tier and AC-III Tier Coaches.