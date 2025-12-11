6 held for businessman’s murder in Old City; 6 still at large

Hyderabad: The Rein Bazar police have arrested six individuals in connection with the murder of businessman Shaik Junaid Bin Mohammad Bharmoos at Rein Bazar in the Old City. Another six suspects involved in the case remain absconding. On Wednesday, police took into custody Omer Bin Hamza Al Zabri (35), Ali Bin Hamza Al Jabri (31), Faisal Bin Habeeb Mohammed (23), Mohammed Maqsood Ali (28), Syed Asghar Ali (20), and Mohammed Taher (25). Authorities also seized three knives allegedly used in the crime. The absconding suspects include Syed Raheem Ghori Shazib, Malik Bin Javid Al Jabri, Azar, Zubair, Riyan, and Kulsum.

According to police, the accused conspired to attack Shaik Junaid due to prior enmity. They unlawfully assembled with deadly weapons and stabbed him to death in public view at Chotapool, Yakutpura, on the night of December 3.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Zone) Kiran Khare said that Omer and Ali, sons of Zaffar Pahelwan, were illegally collecting commissions of Rs 1–2 lakh from the public involved in property transactions, intimidating them with threats. Shaik Junaid intervened in these dealings and family disputes further escalated tensions between him and the accused, leading them to plot his murder.

“The incident escalated when Junaid’s friend Farooq purchased property at Chandra Nagar. The accused tried to collect a commission from this deal, and when Junaid interfered, they decided to eliminate him,” DCP Kiran Khare explained.

On December 3, at around 10 pm, Junaid, along with Farooq, was present at Chotapool when the accused, armed with knives, attacked him. Shaik Junaid sustained multiple stab injuries and died on the spot.