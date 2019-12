Abdullapurmet: MPTC's gesture to sick people

Abdullapurmet: MPTC Sika Sai Kumar Goud from Lashkarguda village in Abdullapurmet mandal gave financial assistance from his monthly earnings to Irugu Ettamma, Molugu Narsamma, Cherukuri Shankar and Amanchi Krishna for medical treatment.

Sarpanch Parijatha Sekhar, Suresh Goud, Kodal Goud, Vekatesh Mudiraj, S Yadayya, Chakrapani, Danayya, Pochayya, Nathi Ramesh, Rangayya, Usayya and others were present.