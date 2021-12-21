ABVP activists burn CM KCR's effigy over 1st Inter results

Hyderabad: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday called for a State-wide bandh of junior colleges demanding Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao address students' demands.

The ABVP activists of Secunderabad wing staged a protest and burnt the CM's effigy. ABVP Alwal town secretary Anil charged that the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) conducted the first-year exam without bothering about the poor students failing to access online classes. "Without any planning, the Board had not only conducted the exam, but also committed technical errors in publication of results. This caused agony among students driving some to take the extreme step," he said.

The protestors expressed a shock over the government remaining a mute spectator when the student community was demanding free revaluation of answer scripts of those who failed. The activists said the bandh call was given demanding the CM to do justice to students, correction of technical errors, free revaluation of answer scripts of failed students and removal of the TSBIE secretary and the Education Minister for failing to properly conduct online classes and holding exams without prior planning.

They demanded cleansing of TSBIE alleging it to be pro-corporate colleges; compensation to families of students who committed suicides and instilling confidence in students not to take extreme steps. They warned to continue the agitation until the government resolves the issue.

Meanwhile, the Left-wing student organisations, led by SFI, AISF, PDSU and AIDSO took out a huge rally from Kacheguda to RTC crossroads as part of the bandh call given by them on the issue. Addressing the rally, SFI president R L Murthy, AISF organising secretary RN Sankar, PDSU secretary B Ramu, AIDSO secretary Gangadhar and PDSU president M Parusuram demanded the government to award minimum pass marks to all the failed students. They wanted these students be allowed to take an improvement examination free.

The protestors demanded the CM to sack the Education Minister for failing to respond when students were ending their lives. They recalled that earlier about 27 inter students had ended their lives due to 'irresponsibility of the Board'. Mistakes have been repeated again. As of now, three students have committed suicide.

They demanded the government to revamp the TSBIE as it has dubious distinction of being a centre of controversial decisions. Activists of the SFI, AISF, AIDSO, PDSU and other organisations joined the protest.