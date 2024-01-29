Actor Venu’s father Venkata Subbarao is no more

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, Tollywood hero Venu Thottempudi's father Professor Thottempudi Venkata Subbarao passed away. He is 92 years old.

He breathed his last on Monday morning due to age-related complications. His mortal remains will be kept at the Steel and Mines Complex in Srinagar Colony till 12 noon.

The last rites will be conducted at the Mahaprasthan in Jubilee Halls. Film celebrities are condoling the death of Venu's father.