  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Actor Venu’s father Venkata Subbarao is no more

Actor Venu’s father Venkata Subbarao is no more
x
Highlights

He breathed his last on Monday morning due to age-related complications. His mortal remains will be kept at the Steel and Mines Complex in Srinagar Colony till 12 noon

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, Tollywood hero Venu Thottempudi's father Professor Thottempudi Venkata Subbarao passed away. He is 92 years old.

He breathed his last on Monday morning due to age-related complications. His mortal remains will be kept at the Steel and Mines Complex in Srinagar Colony till 12 noon.

The last rites will be conducted at the Mahaprasthan in Jubilee Halls. Film celebrities are condoling the death of Venu's father.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X