AGL Tiles new showroom opened in Madhapur

The 11th showroom of the leading business group 'Tiles Mart' opened on Saturday in Madapur, Hyderabad. Credai National Vice President Mr. Gummi Rama Reddy, AGL Tiles Director Mr. Shaunak Patel, Telangana NERDCO President Mr. Sunil Chandra Reddy, Telangana Builders Federation President Shri Prabhakar Rao and Vasavi Group Chairman Shri Yarram Vijay Kumar Garlu jointly inaugurated this new showroom.





Speaking on this occasion Mr. Subbaraju and Mr. GVK Jaggarao Garlu, Heads of Tiles Mart, said that the exclusive tiles showroom of their prestigious Tiles Mart Group is AGL Tiles Showroom. These AGL tiles are available in 10 X 2.5 size and offer the best level of quality, competing with the highest quality Italian tiles. This is the first showroom for AGL Tiles in Hyderabad. Telangana MLC Mr. Boggarapu Dayanand, Chairman of Tourism Department Mr. Uppala Srinivasa Gupta, Executive Director of BNI Hyderabad Mr. Sanjana Shah, Chairman of APR Group Mr. Avula Krishna Reddy were special guests for this program.



















