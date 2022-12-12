AICB presses for 6th roster system

Hyderabad: All India Confederation of Blinds National Secretary Manjula Rath (Delhi) has demanded that steps should be taken to apply the 6th Roster system for women in blind job appointments to all general blind people without gender discrimination.

All India Confederation of Blind held National Executive meeting at Grand Abhinandan Hotel, Kachiguda on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Manjula Rath lamented the lack of attention shown by the Central and State governments towards the Blind. They demanded that the Act of Disabilities, which was made available in 2016, should be implemented as it is. They demanded that the Central and State Governments solve the problems of blinds as the soon as possible. All India Confederation of Blind National Secretary Ponugoti Chokkarao (Telangana) said the Telangana Government introduced a system of choosing one language in the exemption of two Languages for deaf in class 10, but this is not possible in the case of the blind. As in the past

three languages should be kept, and the option of exemption of mathematics should also be left for them. The Government must take steps in this direction. Ponugoti Chokkarao said, even if new blind schools are not established, at least special attention should be given to increase the number of blind students in the existing schools.

He said it was unfair to appoint an incharge for the implementation of the Disability Acts, and specifically to appoint a commissioner level officer with independent status.

He thanked the Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra, Washington Telangana Association and Sujatha Educational Society for their support in holding the national executive meeting of the Organisation in Hyderabad.

Muthu Selvi (Chennai), Gouri Sen (Lucknow UP), Ramesh Prasad Singh (Patna, Bihar), A Rangarao (Hyderabad) and K Srinivas and others participated. Many leaders of the All India

Confederation of Blind from various States participated in the executive meeting and passed many resolutions.