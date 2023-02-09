AIMIM, KTR meet: Akbar Owaisi, KTR discusses over various issues in Old City

Pouring demands

♦ Begin works of the Metro corridor in Old city

♦ Notarised documents to be treated as registered properties

♦ Release the funds of Rs 150 crore for the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme

♦ Development of historic Lal Darwaza Temple

♦ To open the record room of Wakf board, hold an audit of the wakf properties and digitise the documents

♦ Renovation of Osmania Hospital, Charminar Unani hospital and college and complete the pending works of Mecca Masjid

Hyderabad: Stating that the six hour long meeting of AIMIM MLAs with the Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao was a fruitful one, the party's floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that orders were given for many works and soon there would be no difference between the Old and New Hyderabad hereafter.

The AIMIM floor leader while speaking on the State budget in the Assembly on Wednesday praised the government on several aspects including the higher GDP than the national average.

Speaking about the developments in the Old city, he said during the meeting with KTR, several developmental works were discussed, and various projects were sanctioned. He said that in coming years the Old city would be having a facelift. He requested the government to start the works of the Metro corridor in Old city and notarised documents to be treated as registered properties. Later, he urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to visit the Old city.

Akbaruddin said that on the representation of MIM, the government approved the development of historic Lal Darwaza Temple and sanctioned Rs 20 crore, however, no further works were taken up. He said, "Our doors are open for all sections of the communities, we will fight for their rights. He urged the government to release the funds of Rs 150 crore for the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme, as 63,128 applications are pending for the last two years.

The government called the fresh applicants and allocated funds for the bankable subsidy loans for minorities. MIMIM floor leader requested the finance minister to allocate Rs 200 crore for the scheme, so that at least the government can clear around 30,000 applications. However, till now more than 2 lakh applications were received.

Owaisi said that he has been raising the issue of Wakf board and the sealing of its record room continuously. There are irregularities in Wakf Board and still the record room is sealed. Several times, the officer from Hyderabad district collector office comes and takes away the documents. "I request the government to open the record room, hold an audit of the wakf properties and digitize the documents," he added.

Akbaruddin also raised the issue of unemployment and said, "I must point out that not all eligible jobless youth were provided with jobs in government and private sector. Lakhs of educated and jobless youth are eagerly waiting for jobs of Rs 3000 per month as BRS said during assembly polls 2018. However, it was not mentioned in the current budget," he said and added that, "I made a request to have collaboration with Minority Finance Corporation with National Academy of Construction for the skill development programme. MFC can take over that centre and run the class and train the employed youth of Old city."

He also requested for the renovation of Osmania Hospital, Charminar Unani hospital and college and complete the pending works of Mecca Masjid.