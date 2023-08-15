AIMIM leaders hoist Tricolour

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi hoisted Tricolour on the occasion of 77th Independence Day at different place across the City on Tuesday.

Starting from Aqsa hotel in Bholakpur in Musheerabad, he also hoisted national flag at AG Colony in Erragadda, Sriram Nagar X Roads in Rehmath Nagar, Gulshan Colony near Qutub Shahi Tombs and finally at traditional spot of Madina Circle near Charminar. While his brother and party floor leader in Assembly, Akbaruddin Owaisi unfurled the national flag at sprawling Fatima Owaisi KG to PG campus in Bandlaguda.

Earlier during the day, party’s Joint Secretary, S A Hussain Anwar hoisted Tricolour at Party Headquarters, Darussalam.