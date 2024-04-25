All depts coordination meet held for Haj 2024

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Haj Committee decided to ensure optimal arrangements for the successful conduct of the Haj camp 2024 for the smooth departure and arrival of Haj pilgrims from the Hyderabad Embarkation Point.

On Wednesday, all departments coordination meeting were held at the Haj Committee. Shaik Liyakath Hussain, Executive Officer, TS Haj Committee. On this occasion, he extended a warm welcome to the officials, commended their remarkable performance, and said that because of their cooperation, Telangana has achieved a distinguished position in the country.

Irfan Shareef, Assistant Executive Officer, moved the agenda items as directed by Tafseer Iqbal IPS, Special Secretary to the Government, Minorities Welfare Department, and sought assurance from all department officials for their active cooperation. He stressed the importance of coordinated efforts for the successful conduct of the Haj Camp.

He urged the Saudi Airlines authorities to ensure that no Haj flights are delayed and that all amenities are provided to the pilgrims. He highlighted that this year, more than 11,000 pilgrims would proceed from Hyderabad to Madina for Haj 2024. During the meeting, Tafseer Iqbal asked GMR to ensure sufficient services for the pilgrims at the Haj Terminal. He urged all departments to cooperate with each other as a team during the Haj camp. He also emphasised the importance of leaving no stone unturned in providing comfort and convenience to the Haj pilgrims as they embark on the most sacred journey of their lifetime.

The officials Junaid Salik (RGIA Customs), Sugana Ram, Commandant (CISF), Md Wahed, Station Manager (Saudi Airlines), D S N Reddy (BCAS), J P Datta (FRRO), and others participated in the meeting.

The other officials from GMR, Customs, Immigration, CISF, BCAS, Saudi Airlines, IPM, Princess Esra Hospital, Fire Service, RTC, PWD, GHMC, BSNL, police and traffic police, and other departments also attended the meeting.