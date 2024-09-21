All India Quran Memorisation finale on Sept 25; winners to get Umrah visa

Hyderabad: The finale of the All India Quran memorisation competition will be held on Wednesday, September 25 at Kings Palace in Guddi Malkapur. The top three winners will be offered a Umrah visa.

Managing director Qari Mohammad Abdul Rahman of SRZ said that apart from the Mahir-ul-Quran Award, the first prize of Rs 1 lakh, the second prize of Rs 50,000, the third prize of Rs 25,000, and Umrah ticket with accommodation packages will be presented to the successful huffaz of this unique competition in India. He said that these competitions have been organised by SRZ Enterprises. “A large number of huffaz participated in these competitions from all corners of the country. Ten defenders entered the final round. Apart from the first, second, and third prizes, all the defenders who reach the final round will also be given incentive prizes,” he added.

The final competition will be presided over by Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, president of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi will be the chief guest. The judges of the final competition will be Hafiz Mohammed Sirajuddin Omari of Oomerabad, Tamil Nadu; Hafiz and Qari Abdul Majeed Ziyai of Karnataka; and Hafiz and Qari Younis Ali Khan of Hyderabad. The final competition will be held in two sessions.