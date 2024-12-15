  • Menu
Allu Arjun Visits Chiranjeevi’s House for Lunch Meet

Allu Arjun Visits Chiranjeevi’s House for Lunch Meet
Allu Arjun, accompanied by his wife, visited Megastar Chiranjeevi’s house for a lunch meeting today at 12:30 PM.

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun, accompanied by his wife, visited Megastar Chiranjeevi’s house for a lunch meeting today at 12:30 PM. This meeting comes as Allu Arjun faces legal proceedings related to the tragic stampede at Sadhya Theatre.

The actor’s legal team is working to address the charges, with the High Court having adjourned the hearing of his quash petition to the 21st of this month.

Chiranjeevi, known for his strong family ties, showed his support for Allu Arjun during this challenging time, offering both emotional and moral backing. The family’s unity continues to be a source of strength as Allu Arjun navigates this difficult period.

