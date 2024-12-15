Live
- BJP questions Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT) alliance over Aaditya Thackeray's Savarkar-Nehru remark
- Maha Oppn to boycott customary CM tea meet, cites rising farmers' distress, atrocities against Dalits
- Mikheil Kavelashvili is new Georgian President
- He makes things look easy: Smith on 241-run partnership with Head
- Decline in TB cases & deaths in India ‘remarkable’, shows ‘political commitment’, says former WHO Director
- PKL 11: Delhi dedicates win over Haryana to ‘junior express’
- Cyclone kills 14 in French territory Mayotte
- 3rd Test: Head, Smith centuries flatten India on Day 2
- AAP Announces Final Candidate List For 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections, Kejriwal To Contest From New Delhi
- Bangladesh unrest has delayed execution of some vital projects: Tripura CM
Just In
Allu Arjun Visits Chiranjeevi’s House for Lunch Meet
Highlights
Allu Arjun, accompanied by his wife, visited Megastar Chiranjeevi’s house for a lunch meeting today at 12:30 PM.
Hyderabad: Allu Arjun, accompanied by his wife, visited Megastar Chiranjeevi’s house for a lunch meeting today at 12:30 PM. This meeting comes as Allu Arjun faces legal proceedings related to the tragic stampede at Sadhya Theatre.
The actor’s legal team is working to address the charges, with the High Court having adjourned the hearing of his quash petition to the 21st of this month.
Chiranjeevi, known for his strong family ties, showed his support for Allu Arjun during this challenging time, offering both emotional and moral backing. The family’s unity continues to be a source of strength as Allu Arjun navigates this difficult period.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS