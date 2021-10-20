Allu Arjun wades into endorsement trouble

Hyderabad: Telugu film hero Allu Arjun seems to have stirred controversy over endorsing an advertisement on the JEE (Advanced) ranks by a private educational institute.

If the goings-on are any indication, multiple private educational-cum-coaching institutions have claimed the credit for Mridul Agarwal of their institution, achieving the first rank in the JEE Advanced 2021.

Going an extra mile, one institution has roped in Arjun in an advertisement endorsing its claim for the JEE Advanced-2021 first ranker.

Taking strong exception to this, Congress leader Dr Sravan Kumar Dasoju took to Twitter and questioned the claims of the multiple educational institutions claiming credit for the same first ranker in the JEE Advanced 2021.

Giving the benefit of doubt, Dr Dasoju said Arjun might not know the facts. However, he condemned the private educational institutions adopting unfair means to influence parents and students.

Echoing the demand, the Telangana Schools Technical Colleges Employees Association (TSTCEA), president A Santhosh Kumar expressed shock over the multiple institutions claiming ranks by the same student to mislead parents and demanded action against the erring institutions.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI), Telangana State Committee demanded the government to slap criminal and cheating cases against the institutions for misleading parents. It also wanted the erring corporate educational institutions banned in the State.

The United Student Federation of India State committee president V Venkateswarlu, and secretary M Tirupathi condemned the corporate educational institutions adopting unfair means to mislead parents. They demanded the government to probe the issue and take action against the institutions.