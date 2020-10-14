Amended GHMC Bill gets Assembly nod

Hyderabad: During the one-day session which adjourned sine die on Tuesday, the State government passed several bills, including setting up ward committees in the GHMC divisions, continuing reservations for two terms, providing 50 per cent reservations to women, allocating 10 per cent of the budget for greenery.



Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao introduced five bills relating to GHMC in the special Assembly sessions on Tuesday. Speaking on the ward committees, the Minister said the committees would not intrude in the functioning of the corporators and their role would be advisory. The ward committees were for improving the public participation. The committees would be meeting once in three months and the suggestions given by them would be discussed in the Council meeting, he explained.

"The government had no intention of intruding or undermining the corporators. The ward committees will be apolitical," said the Minister replying to a question by CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka. The resident welfare association presidents and general secretaries would get direct entry into the committees.

The minister informed that there will be four ward committees in each division. Each committee would have 25 members. The four ward committees include the Youth Committee, Senior Citizens committee, Women and Eminent Citizens committee.



They would give suggestions on increasing green cover, encouraging sports. This would be like an army of 100 people in a ward. The government, he said, has decided to maintain the reservations in GHMC for two terms. The minister said that this decision was taken to bring accountability among the elected representatives. Accountability lacked among the corporators as the reservation of wards was changing every term. Hence it was decided to have reservations for two terms.

Another important Bill was passed to make the State Election Commission to consult the State government to take up the GHMC election. In situations like Covid, the government would have to ensure law and order and take other steps. Hence the SEC should consult the state government before taking up elections, said the minister.

The minister said that 10 per cent of the budget would be allocated for increasing the greenery in the towns. This was brought to increase the green cover in Hyderabad, which is becoming a concrete jungle, he said. He also said that the women would be getting 50 per cent reservations in GHMC.

Earlier, MIM MLA Md Abdulla said that people wanted the government to bring BRS. CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka wanted the government to pursue the BC reservation case in the Supreme Court.



