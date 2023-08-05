Amrit Sarovar at AOC Centre inaugurated

Hyderabad: As part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the government of India launched the mission ‘Amrit Sarovar’ with the overall aim to create at least 75 Sarovars (ponds) in every district of the country and a target was set to build 50,000 Amrit Sarovars in the country by August 15, 2023. Taking forward the initiative of rejuvenating and developing the Sarovars in various towns and villages of South India, the Indian army deployed in the Southern States also decided to contribute to the national cause as these would play an essential role in water harvesting and its conservation apart from increasing the availability of water both at surface and subsurface. The formation of Southern Command identified 75 sites at different locations and work towards this initiative is underway with vigour and enthusiasm by various army establishments which will significantly assist in ameliorating the water crisis in respective areas. On directions of headquarters Dakshin Bharat area, the Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) centre was tasked by headquarters Telangana and Andhra sub-area to develop an Amrit Sarovar for the cause. The Sarovar has been developed in an area of 1.2 acres of land, which will assist in boosting the groundwater level and provide a suitable habitat for local flora and fauna. Lieutenant General Ajay Kumar Singh, General Officer Commanding in Chief (GOC-in-C), Southern Command inaugurated the Amrit Sarovar at the AOC centre on Friday. The GOC-in-C was proactive in the efforts put in and complemented the AOC centre for its efforts on the conservation of water and in creating a centre for local community activities. Approximately 11,000 medicinal and herbal plant saplings have been planted around Amrit Sarovar. Natural shrubs have been planted on its bunds to make a natural bio-retaining wall. A pathway has been created for walking with adequate lighting and seating benches along the Amrit Sarovar. An open gymnasium and figure ‘8’ walking track have also been made next to the Amrit Sarovar for the health benefit of all.