Another setback for BRS, DCCB chairman Buyyani Manohar Reddy quits, to join Congress

Hyderabad : Ahead of the elections, the shifting of loyalties from one party to another has intensified in Telangana. The ruling BRS party faced a series of such setbacks. Denied a ticket by the party, many have already left the party and joined the Congress and in recent developments, Joint Ranga Reddy District DCCB chairman Buyyani Manohar Reddy has joined resigned the party and joined Congress. He has already met Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy and has recently left the party. Soon the Congress party will induct him into the party.



A breakfast meeting was held at Manohar Reddy's residence at 9 am on Thursday. It is learned that Vikarabad District Congress President Rammohan Reddy and former Minister Gaddam Prasad were present. Meanwhile, it is reported that Manohar Reddy, who is joining the Congress, has been offered Tandoor Assembly ticket.