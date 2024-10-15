Aparna residents host Durga Puja, Bathukamma and Navratri celebrations

Hyderabad: Residents of Aparna Cyberscape recently hosted its first-ever celebration of Durga Puja, Bathukamma, and Navratri, marking a significant milestone in the community's cultural calendar. This event brought together diverse traditions, showcasing the tapestry of Indian festivals while promoting unity and inclusivity among residents. Residents participated in prayers, chanting, and offerings, expressing their devotion and seeking blessings for strength and prosperity.

They actively took part in the Dhunuchi dance and Sindoor Khela was a highlight of the celebration, where married women applied sindoor on each other, symbolising their love and respect for the goddess. The visarjan of Devi Durga was held at Nallagandla Lake. This annual event marked the culmination of Durga Puja, where devotees bid farewell to the goddess after a week of festivities.