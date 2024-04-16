April 27 last date for final payment for Haj-2024

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Haj Committee has informed that the selected Haj pilgrims who have deposited the advance and second instalments are advised to deposit the balance amount on or before April 27. The committee EO Shaik Liyakhat Hussain said the Haj Committee of India in its circular 20 notified about the final instalment of Haj amount.

He said the mentioned amount calculated is tentative and may increase or decrease based on actual expenditure incurred. The first instalment of Rs 81,800 and second instalment of Rs 1,70,000, which are already paid; the final instalment of Rs 98,080 is to be paid with Qurbani or Rs 82,900 (without Qurbani). The total amount of Rs 3,49,880 (with Qurbani) and Rs 3,34,700 (without Qurbani) for the three instalments.

Hussain requested the pilgrims that, before paying the balance amount, they must verify the exact amount payable by them on Haj Committee of India website www.hajcommittee.gov.in. The pilgrims may download bank payment challan through online website www.hajcommittee.gov.in of State Bank of India or Union Bank of India, by using a unique Bank Reference Number in the specified Pay-in-slip on the website. For more clarifications and updates, the pilgrims must join the Official Telegram Channel, and contact between 10.30 am and 4 pm 040-23298793 or in person at Haj House, Nampally.