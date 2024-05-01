Arch-rivals MIM, BJP amp up high voltage poll drive; low-key campaigning by others

Hyderabad: While the two arch rivals are sweating it out attracting voters with their campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the other candidates in fray are hardly seen in the campaign trial. There are 30 candidates in the fray, but the fight and the discussion are limited to the AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi and the BJP’s Kompella Madhavi Latha.

The candidates, such as Sameer Waliullah from the ruling party and Gaddam Srinivas Reddy from the BRS party, along with other contenders, appear to have a subdued presence in the field, with no visible campaigning or active efforts to secure votes on the ground.

Madhavi Latha, the BJP candidate, has been stirring up attention in the streets of Old City with her rallying cry "Tera (13) May, MIM Nai," as well as making waves on social media as she opposes Asaduddin Owaisi, the incumbent MP. There are over 30 candidates contesting for the Hyderabad seat, but no other party was seen campaigning like MIM or the BJP.

Despite Madhavi Latha's efforts, Asad Owaisi's popularity in Hyderabad remains unmatched. Upon his return to the city after campaigning for candidates in other states such as Kishangunj and Aurangabad, Asad was greeted by a multitude of supporters in Santosh Nagar. Walking through the streets in his distinctive style, he appealed to the crowds with greetings of 'Assalam Walaikum'. He urged them for their support in the upcoming elections, emphasising the importance of voting for Majlis by highlighting their accomplishments and encouraging them by saying, 'Patang ko vote do'.

Starting in the early morning, Asad vigorously campaigned with their traditional ‘Paidaldaura’. He was seen meeting elderly men and women and seeking blessings from them by putting their hands on his head. A sexagenarian woman was seen eliminating the evil eye from him by a country chicken.

The men and women, especially sexagenarians and septuagenarian age groups, were pleased to see their leader at their doorstep, and Asad was seen making an appeal to them to vote for Majlis. Later, hundreds of youngsters join him in his campaign.

A sea of supporters and residents thronged the street to meet Asad Owaisi as he campaigned door-to-door in the Santosh Nagar division of the segment. Along with them, a group of locals gathered in the campaign and raised the slogan ‘Owaisi zindabad’.

Recently, junior Owaisi said that every political party and community—be it the Raos or the Reddys tried but failed to defeat the MIM in the Old City. “Let the BJP and all other parties come and contest with their full strength against MIM in Hyderabad. We are ready for the challenge,” said Akbaruddin Owaisi.

According to observers, since the BJP’s candidate Madhavi started campaigning, she has been under headlines for her provocative words against Muslims on hijab, fatwa, and her ‘arrow gesture’ towards the mosque in Old City. However, the voters feel that the BJP needs to work hard to improve its chances in the Hyderabad constituency.

It has been observed that though she has been criticised for her provocative actions, she is on the ground and seeking votes in various Muslim areas, including Charminar, Yakutpura, Karwan, Chandrayangutta, and other parts of Old City. BJP workers and minority morcha leaders are going door-to-door along with her with the mission of getting Modi re-elected for the third time, targeting women and their issues.

She was seen going door-to-door; her campaign is based not just on the development of the area but also on empowering Muslim women.

The Hyderabad seat has been the fortress of the Owaisis for four decades now. While the senior Owaisi, Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, won every election from 1984 to 1999, his son, Asaduddin Owaisi, has carried the baton since 2004.