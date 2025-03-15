Armed with more ammo, HYDRA to crack down on land encroachments

Hyderabad: Following complaints regarding the encroachment of government land in several areas of the city, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) Commissioner AV Ranganath has initiated inspections in various areas. The complaints were received during the HYDRA Prajavani programme on Monday.

The Commissioner conducted an inspection of Tirumalagiri village in Alwal mandal, where more than 100 acres of land, designated as State government property in the General Land Records, is currently being claimed by private parties. As a result, the Commissioner has directed officials to suspend the granting of construction permits for this area.

In response to local complaints, he also visited the Lingam Cheruvu located near Bubba Khan Lake in Dundigal village, Gandimaisamma mandal. The presence of encroachments and unauthorised structures along the canal has hindered the flow of floodwaters, resulting in flooding in the vicinity. The Commissioner has called on both local residents and real estate developers to collaborate in finding a solution, in line with court directives aimed at addressing the nala issue.

Ranganath also conducted an inspection of government land encroachments in the Hafeezpet area, where concerns were raised about the improper use of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) benefits. He instructed officials to investigate if TDR beneficiaries had unlawfully occupied government property and to implement appropriate measures.

Earlier, during a Prajavani programme on March 10, HYDRA received as many as 63 complaints about the encroachment of lake beds and other public lands.

During the programme, people said that certain individuals have been allegedly fabricating passbook records to assert ownership over land that was originally classified as lake beds, transforming these regions into agricultural fields. Additionally, complaints have surfaced regarding encroachments on roads and parks, with residents calling for prompt measures to safeguard these vital spaces.

Furthermore, there were allegations that former municipal councilors and ward members were leveraging their influence to illegally occupy public land. Numerous complainants voiced their disappointment, stating that despite submitting their grievances, local authorities had failed to take any action.

Commissioner Ranganath, who attended the meeting, acknowledged the concerns and assured the public that the agency would investigate the issues raised.