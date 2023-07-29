Assembly Session From Aug 3: KCR prepares to erase B-Team tag

Hyderabad: The monsoon session of the state Assembly would commence from August 3. This session assumes importance as the ruling BRS wants to erase the attempts of the Opposition Congress, which has been trying to project that the pink party is nothing but B team of the BJP.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, it is said, will utilise the time and opportunity to list out the achievements of his government during the last nine years and will reel out details of how the government achieved it though the Centre had not been liberal towards the state.

He is also likely to give statistics of how much the state government had spent on each scheme and what was the Central funding. The contention of the BRS government is that the Centre did not give anything more than what was due to it as per the constitutional obligations.

During the four or five-day brief session of the Assembly, KCR is expected to refer to the pending issues which the Centre had failed to address. A bill opposing the Uniform Civil Code is also likely to be introduced. This bill, the ruling party feels, will be supported by the Congress as well. He may also take on the Congress and BJP and charge them of having created hurdles in the implementation of irrigation projects. He wants to emphasise that the BRS was the only party which was dedicated for overall development of the state and all sections of the people.



The Chief Minister may even appeal to the people to see that the pink party was back in power so that it can take forward all its achievements in nine years and complete the task of making the state a ‘Bangaru Telangana’ (Golden Telangana).

Municipal Administration and Urban Department K T Rama Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao would make a presentation on how the state had been growing at a fast pace in all respects despite the hurdles from the Opposition and non-cooperation from the Centre.