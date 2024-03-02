BDL hands over ‘Critical Care Beds’ to Military Hospital

Secunderabad: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, has handed over “Critical Care Beds” to Military Hospital, MCEME, Secunderabad.

Commodore A Madhavarao (Retd), chairman and managing director, BDL handed over “Critical Care Beds” for the ICU at Military Hospital, Secunderabad, in the presence of Major General Rakesh Manocha, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Subarea and Brigadier K Somashankar, SM, Dy General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area and Brigadier Nikahat Jahan, Commandant, Military Hospital, Secunderabad, recently.

Colonel B Hari Prasad (Retd), General Manager (SAM and PSG), BDL, N Satyanarayana, General Manager (HR), BDL and other senior officials from BDL and Military Hospital were present.