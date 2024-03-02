Live
- Tata Tele BS offers new solution
- Visakhapatnam: Sanapala Chandra Mouli takes charge as VMRDA Chairman
- USSEC unveils Soy Excellence Centre
- Macro data buoys bourses
- Ajio rolls out ‘All Stars Sale’
- With 4 BJP MPs T got Rs 9 lakh cr: Give more seats, BJP will bring higher Central funds says Konda
- Nellore: YSRCP hopes Bollineni's exit from TDP brightens its chances
- Country in need of Modi’s leadership again, says Kishan
- Govt aims to make Telangana number 1 in tourism: Jupally
- Four injured, three critical after car overturns in Mulugu district
Just In
BDL hands over ‘Critical Care Beds’ to Military Hospital
Secunderabad: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, has handed over “Critical Care Beds” to...
Secunderabad: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, has handed over “Critical Care Beds” to Military Hospital, MCEME, Secunderabad.
Commodore A Madhavarao (Retd), chairman and managing director, BDL handed over “Critical Care Beds” for the ICU at Military Hospital, Secunderabad, in the presence of Major General Rakesh Manocha, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Subarea and Brigadier K Somashankar, SM, Dy General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area and Brigadier Nikahat Jahan, Commandant, Military Hospital, Secunderabad, recently.
Colonel B Hari Prasad (Retd), General Manager (SAM and PSG), BDL, N Satyanarayana, General Manager (HR), BDL and other senior officials from BDL and Military Hospital were present.