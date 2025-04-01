BJP foundation day fete from April 6 to 15

Hyderabad: The State BJP has decided to organise various programmes from April 6 to 12 to mark the party’s foundation day on April 6. Addressing the media on Monday, BJP State General Secretary Kasam Venkateswarlu stated that a meeting was held with the newly elected district presidents under the chairmanship of Union Minister and BJP Telangana State President G.Kishan Reddy. The meeting also included the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Rajya Sabha member Dr K Laxman, MP and national executive member Etala Rajender, State In-Charge Abhay Patil, and MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, among others.

In addition to organizational matters, the meeting focused on the important programmes to be organised. On April 6, the BJP flag will be unfurled at all booths across the State, with flag hoisting events taking place at all district offices, starting from the central and state party offices. On April 8 and 9, the party will host gatherings of active workers at the mandal level. This will be followed by ‘Gaon Chalo’ and ‘Basti Chalo Abhiyan’ programmes on April 10, 11, and 12. Through the Swachhta Abhiyan programme, we will hold meetings with beneficiaries of central schemes, as well as public meetings in bastis and villages.

Additionally, flag hoisting programmes will take place at the residences of party workers. On April 14, the party will conduct cleanliness programs at Ambedkar statues. Further, discussion forums will be organized at the district level on April 15 and 16. The BJP leader emphasized that the Congress party has insulted Ambedkar, stating, “We will organize discussion forums on this issue to highlight how the BJP has honoured him.” The party will also conduct public awareness programs on ‘One Nation - One Election,’ as well as poet gatherings and meetings with educated individuals, intellectuals, scientists, and ex-servicemen, marking the celebration of Atal Ji’s centenary. Currently, there are 40.78 lakh registered BJP members in the state, with 45,000 active members organized in 22,000 polling booth committees. The entire process of appointing these booth committees is expected to be completed by April 15. The meeting also discussed strategies to ensure the BJP’s success in the upcoming local body elections, as well as plans for public awareness campaigns to highlight the benefits of central government schemes and subsidies. The party will specifically address the challenges farmers faced, noting that crops have been damaged across 10 lakh acres due to untimely rains, creating significant difficulties for them. Furthermore, the party highlighted the increase in violence during Congress rule and expressed opposition to attempts to sell university lands.

The Chief Minister’s actions, including pressuring the police to arrest students and seize university land, were described as reprehensible, and the BJP will oppose the sale of these lands under its leadership.