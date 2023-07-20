BJP leaders Eatala, DK Aruna kept under house arrest

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State Election Committee chairman Etala Rajender, National Vice President DK Aruna and many other BJP leaders have been placed under house arrest by the police in Hyderabad. It is known that the BJP leaders have called to inspect the double bedroom houses built in Batasingaram on the outskirts of Hyderabad. It is against this background that the police have kept many BJP leaders including Eatala under house arrest.



Responding to the arrests, Eatala condemned the arrest of BJP leaders who were going to inspect double bedroom houses. He said that everyone has the right to protest in a democracy. He said that it has become a habit of the State government to detain opposition leaders.

He said that it is their responsibility to bring the problems faced by the people to the attention of the government, but the Chief Minister KCR is being tyrannical. He said that their struggle will not stop even if they are placed under house arrest.