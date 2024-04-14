BJP sharpens attack on Cong, BRS, likens polls to IPL match

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP is sharpening its arsenal against the ruling Congress and BRS ahead of the nominations to the ensuing parliament elections. Speaking at the Karimnagar parliament booth committee’s Vijaya Sankalp Abhiyan’, attended by BJP national organisational joint general secretary Shiva Prakash on Saturday, BJP candidate and national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar mounted a no-holds-barred attack on the Congress and BRS.

Terming the ensuing Indian Political League (IPL) is being played by the INDIA’s alliance team and Narendra Modi’s team that is all set to win the cup with 400 points, he said. Similarly, the Telangana Political League

(TPL) cup under the leadership of Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy will sweep the 17 parliament seats in Telangana. “The BJP the 17-member BJP team has entered the ring.

The Congress-BRS combined entering into dark deals to win the TPL in the ensuing parliament elections. But,both will be defeated,” he added.

Further, the BRS is brooding in despondency facing people’s wrath. The Congress is facing anti-incumbency in a short span after coming to power. People are all set to cancel the licence of the Congress party.

“Farmers are bringing their paddy to the procurement centre. But,they find no purchasers at the MSP. State government warned the traders and millers of cancelling their licences if they procure paddy below MSP rates.”

However, the woes faced by the farmers at the procurement centres show that people are all set to cancel the licence of the Congress party in the ensuing parliament elections, he said.

The BJP leader lashed out at the BRS for appropriating the development activities that took place in Karimnagar with the central funds.

He pooh-poohed Congress leader and Minister Ponnam Prabhakar demanding that herelease a white paper on the development of Karimnagar.

Bandi said he had already released a booklet giving a detailed account of development with central funds, and he better see it, he said.