Just In
BJP Sirpur MLA calls out laxity in addressing man-animal conflict
Demands for hike in compensation to Rs 20 lakh to the kin of people who died in attack of wild animals
Hyderabad: BJP Sirpur MLA Dr Palvali Hareesh Babu demanded the State government enhance the compensation to those who died in the attack on wild animals to Rs 20 lakh.
Addressing the media on Sunday, he criticised the laxity on the part of the officials and forest department in addressing and resolving the growing incidents of man-animal conflict in his constituency.
Terming people are afraid of following a wild elephant from neighbouring Maharashtra into the forest areas of the Sirpur Assembly segment and killing two people.
Dr Haressh Babu said that Maharashtra announced Rs 20 lakh in compensation to the kin killed by the wild animals and to make the disbursal within 30 days.
He demanded the State government immediately issue orders enhancing and time-bound disbursal of compensation and a job to the family member of a person who died in the attacks by wild animals.