BJP wants to turn farmers into slaves, fumes Revanth

Hyderabad: Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress MP and TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy said Modi was teaching "Deshbhakti" to those who were sacrificing their lives on the border.

Addressing the farmers during the Rythu Sabha at Kalwakurthy of Nagarkurnool on Thursday, Revanth said that Prime Minister and his supporters were calling farmers as terrorists. He sought to know whether protesting for rights was called terrorism. "How dare he call farmers as terrorists while at least two members from families from Haryana and Panjab are serving the Indian Army. By calling farmers as terrorists, the government not only insulted farmers but also hurt the jawans serving the country," he said.

Stating that the farmers are the backbone of the Indian economy, he said the Congress treated farmers as soldiers during its regime as they were part of the growth of the country and its economy.

"Congress party initiated Minimum Support Price to help farmers, but the BJP wants to turn the farmers into slaves by snatching away their lands. Modi claims that he knows more about farming than the farmers themselves," mocked Revanth.

Commenting on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the Malkajgiri MP said that KCR was playing a dual role in front of people. "On one hand he is acting like he is fighting with the BJP, while on the other he is bowing to Modi. His speech at

Halia was paid by Modi. In his speech, KCR accused Congress, but did not utter a

single word against the saffron party. KCR with BJP is planning to destroy the Congress, which is not possible. The farmers and the people must teach a befitting lesson to both the parties in the next elections," he said.