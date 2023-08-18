BJP will come to power in Telangana: Syed Zafar Islam

Hyderabad: BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam on Thursday expressed confidence of BJP defeating the ‘unholy’ alliance of BRS, Congress and AIMIM and come to power in Telangana.

Addressing the media here, he said the BJP government would unearth corruption of BRS in the last 10 years; it will give the dossier of their activities and they get punished.

The former BJP MP dismissed reports of BRS MLC K Kavitha was let off by Central agencies, he said, "she (MLC K Kavitha) is fully involved in the Delhi liquor scam;with the kind of support she had given, structure she had created and made money." It is only a matter of time before she will face the consequences, just as it happened in the case of Delhi Minister Manish Sisodia. "We don't interfere in the process of agencies but make the Centre's policy of zero tolerance towards corruption clear to people as well as to the agencies," he asserted.

Islam alleged that BRS is hiding its failures and adopting different tricks by fielding questions to BJP to mislead people of Telangana. ‘Development of Telangana derailed; the State government is working like a money-making machine to benefit a family.

"KCR, KTR and his daughter and those aligned with the family are engaged in making deals and take a commission." BRS had a vision in its manifesto and it came to power with a slogan of serving people, but, they have turned looters to benefit a family.

The BJP leader said, “I don't know at what level but both BRS and Congress are in talks, be it pre or post-poll alliances.” Recalling PM Modi’s I-Day address, he said, Corruption, dynastic politics and appeasement have let down the country; they should be rooted out. ‘The BRS has joined hands with AIMIM for appeasement to stay in power with minority vote bank politics. Looting people's money, it is joining hands with arrogant parties that looted country of Rs 20 lakh. The BRS supported the Aam Admi Party in opposing the Centre's bill on Delhi, as the sword of corruption hangs on its MLC. ‘The alliance of arrogant parties has changed name as is the case with BRS; but, they cannot hide their track record, he pointed out.

Islam said everyone knows what TPCC chief Revanth Reddy is known for. Everyday BJP will expose the Congress, BRS and AIMIM; when our election campaign kick-starts its stand will be visible, he said.‘The Congress has fooled Muslims by assuring reservations to appease them as vote banks’. Several Central schemes have been benefitting them like in Jammu and Kashmir after the revocation of Article 370.

‘Muslims in the country understand who is making false promises and who is delivering and real work is happening to them’, he said. The BJP after coming to power in Telangana would work with efficiency and fairness, taking care of concerns of youth/students, creating jobs, working for women's empowerment and giving better law and order. Its schemes will benefit every section of society, Islam asserted