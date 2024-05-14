Apple Introduces 'Unwanted Tracker' Alerts in iOS 17.5 Update

Apple introduces a ground breaking feature in its latest iOS 17.5 update, aiming to bolster user privacy and security. With the rollout of this update, iPhone and iPad users will receive alerts if an unknown Bluetooth tracking device is detected nearby, regardless of its platform. This move mirrors Android's security measures and aligns with the industry standard for detecting unwanted location trackers (DULT), established in December 2023.



The feature detects various tracking devices, including AirTags, Find My Accessories and other Bluetooth trackers adhering to the DULT standard. Upon detection, users will receive notifications indicating the presence of an unknown tracking device moving alongside them. These alerts empower users to take action, such as identifying the tracker, emitting a sound for locating purposes, and accessing instructions to disable it. This proactive approach safeguards against potential privacy breaches and ensures users have control over their device's security.



By implementing alerts for unwanted trackers, Apple reinforces its commitment to protecting user privacy and staying ahead of evolving security threats in the tech landscape. With iOS 17.5, users can confidently navigate, knowing their devices are equipped with advanced security measures to detect and mitigate potential risks from unauthorized tracking devices.