Live
- Sex scandal: Kumaraswamy labels K’taka Dy CM 'shark'; Shivakumar expresses sympathy for Gowda family
- Govt sells India as a 365-day tourist destination at IMEX Frankfurt
- Assam minister takes potshot against BJP old guards
- Jaipur child suffering from rare disease administered injection worth Rs 17.50 cr
- AWS CEO Adam Selipsky steps down, Matt Garman to head Amazon’s cloud arm
- India Skills Competition 2024 to kick off on May 15
- Viral Sandeshkhali video: Calcutta HC bars police from taking coercive action against BJP leader
- Carrying copy of Constitution, INDIA bloc nominee Manish Tewari files nomination from Chandigarh
- Sagar community celebrates Bhageeratha Jayanti Across the south Indian states.
- Powering Amethi-Raebareli campaign: Cong invokes Gandhi family’s 100-year-old ties with pocket boroughs
Just In
Apple Introduces 'Unwanted Tracker' Alerts in iOS 17.5 Update
iOS 17.5 brings alerts for unwanted trackers, enhancing user privacy and aligning with industry standards for detecting tracking devices.
Apple introduces a ground breaking feature in its latest iOS 17.5 update, aiming to bolster user privacy and security. With the rollout of this update, iPhone and iPad users will receive alerts if an unknown Bluetooth tracking device is detected nearby, regardless of its platform. This move mirrors Android's security measures and aligns with the industry standard for detecting unwanted location trackers (DULT), established in December 2023.
The feature detects various tracking devices, including AirTags, Find My Accessories and other Bluetooth trackers adhering to the DULT standard. Upon detection, users will receive notifications indicating the presence of an unknown tracking device moving alongside them. These alerts empower users to take action, such as identifying the tracker, emitting a sound for locating purposes, and accessing instructions to disable it. This proactive approach safeguards against potential privacy breaches and ensures users have control over their device's security.
By implementing alerts for unwanted trackers, Apple reinforces its commitment to protecting user privacy and staying ahead of evolving security threats in the tech landscape. With iOS 17.5, users can confidently navigate, knowing their devices are equipped with advanced security measures to detect and mitigate potential risks from unauthorized tracking devices.