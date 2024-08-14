BJPLP leaders visit Sunkishala project site

Hyderabad: A team of BJPLP MLAs led by its leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, AVN Reddy, Rama Rao Patil and Harish Babu visited the project site of Sunkishala on Tuesday against the backdrop of the reports of partial damage to the project.

Addressing the media after inspecting the project site, the BJPLP leader questioned the silence of the State government and Minister on the partial collapse of the project and questioned whether it is trying to protect the construction company for commissions?

The BJPLP leader asked whether it is not a fact that a preliminary report was given to the government by the water board finding fault with the contracting company. Why the government is not filing cases against the contractor for negligence in executing the project works, he asked. They demanded that a three-member engineers committee constituted by the water board submit a report on the incident.

Further, they asked how come without receiving a comprehensive report the State Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao could conclude the risk posed by the incident is minor? Have they read the report or are they coming in support of the contracting company, they asked.

The BJPLP leader recalled how Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accused the Megha Engineering company of executing low-quality works and vowed to investigate the same. However, why is the CM not responding on the same? The BJPLP leader wondered why no minister has so far conducted any review on the incident and asked do they need permission from the contracting company for the same? Also, they wanted to know from the government if the contracting company has refused to take up repairs for the damage caused in the incident since it was executed under non-EPC mode?

They asked the government why it is not blacklisting the company in question facing several allegations of doing shoddy work even in the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project.