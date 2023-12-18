BRS govt failed to protect interests of TS, flays Jeevan Reddy

Hyderabad: Expressing surprise at former minister and BRS MLA Harish Rao’s love at former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao, Congress MLC Jeevan Reddy said that PV was a Congress man and the BRS leaders didn’t have any right to speak about the former prime minister.

Speaking to reporters at the media point on the premises of Telangana Assembly here on Sunday, Jeevan Reddy said that PV Narasimha Rao had worked as Chief Minister and Prime Minister by the Congress party and he had brought shine to these posts “PV Narasimha Rao’s family members requested that the latter’s last journey should be done in Hyderabad and as per their wishes, the last rites were done with all the honours. Unfortunately, BRS leaders are now trying to take the credit of PV Narasimha Rao’s legacy and are criticising the Congress party,” he disclosed.

Talking about the Assembly sessions, he said that the BRS leaders, who claim themselves that they belonged to a movement party, are keeping silent on the illegal diversion of water from the Krishna River to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had lost seven mandals in Bhadrachalam due to failure of BRS government.

“Telangana lost its share in the Sileru Power Project and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao should be held responsible morally in this regard. Telangana has a right to get 4,000 MW power through National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), but due to inefficiency of former CM KCR, the Telangana could not bring pressure on the Centre to set up 2,600 MW power plant,” Jeevan Reddy pointed out.

He said that the previous BRS government failed to achieve the promises mentioned under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act and it had made the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project as tourist spot, instead of providing irrigation facility to all the areas under the project.