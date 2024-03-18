  • Menu
BRS seeks disqualification of Danam, but could not meet Speaker

Aggrieved with their party MLA joining the Congress, the BRS leaders knocked the door of Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar with a disqualification petition, but returned without meeting as he was not available.

Hyderabad: Aggrieved with their party MLA joining the Congress, the BRS leaders knocked the door of Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar with a disqualification petition, but returned without meeting as he was not available. The BRS MLAs Padi Kaushik Reddy, Maganti Gopinath, Kaleru Venkatesh, Mutha Gopal went to the Speaker’s residence with an appointment at 6 pm. They alleged that Kumar did not meet them till 8 pm after giving an appointment at 6 pm. Kumar did not respond to calls by MLAs as he was not home.

The MLAs who waited at the Speaker’s residence for two and a half hours later returned. Kaushik Reddy said it was painful that the Speaker did not meet them even after appointment. ‘The Speaker did not meet him only because of pressure from CM A Revanth Reddy. He said they would once again try to submit a petition to the Speaker to disqualify Daman Nagender.

