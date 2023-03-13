BRS terms ED notices to Kavitha as Modi summons

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi leaders on Sunday said that it was once again proved that the summons issued to party MLC K Kavitha were Modi Summons because the BJP leaders were making comments as if they were involved in the inquiry. Addressing a press conference here, the BRS leaders including MLAs Ch Lingaiah, S Saidi Reddy and K Chander lashed out at the BJP MP D Arvind for stating that Kavitha did not answer the questions of ED officers. The BRS leaders said that the inquiry was done by the ED and Kavitha was present answering their questions.





How did Arvind know about the questions? Did the ED officials brief Arvind on this? This shows that the summons were Modi summons, said Saidi Reddy. Alleging that the situation was more dangerous than the Emergency in the country, the BRS leader said that the BJP leaders were targeting the opposition leaders by implicating them in scams. Along with Narendra Modi, several other BJP leaders don't have wives hence they were targeting women, said Saidi Reddy.





Lingaiah alleged that the BJP leaders were acting like hunting dogs and attacking the opposition leaders like enemy countries during elections. The BJP leaders are competing against each other to abuse KCR. It is shameful that Bandi Sanjay was making derogatory comments against Kavitha. Bandi Sanjay has insulted the Telangana women, he said, demanding that he apologizes unconditionally.





Chander said that the Centre caused severe injustice to Telangana. "We are the ones who fought for the self-respect of Telangana. We will not keep quiet if our self-respect is hurt. Don't take our goodness as our weakness. Bandi Sanjay should withdraw the comments made against women and Kavitha," said Chander.



