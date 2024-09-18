Live
- Sensex, Nifty scale fresh peaks
- Mega sanitation drive launched
- Praja Palana Dinotsavam celebrated at Nehru zoo
- Speak out on insult to community by Munirathna: DKS
- Congress brought cultural renaissance to State: Revanth
- GVMC to take up development works worth Rs 30 cr
- TG attained liberation through Armed Struggle: Ponnam
- Darshan’s judicial custody extended, facilities to be given as per law
- Divi’s Laboratories donate Rs15 cr for flood victims
- Centre under PM Modi makes remarkable achievement in 100 days: Kishan Reddy
Just In
Canara Bank signs MoU with SCR for employee onboarding
Highlights
Canara Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with South Central Railway (SCR) for onboarding its employees on their product Premium Payroll Account (Corporate Package) on Tuesday.
Hyderabad: Canara Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with South Central Railway (SCR) for onboarding its employees on their product Premium Payroll Account (Corporate Package) on Tuesday.
B Chandrasekhara, general manager, (Circle head, Canara Bank, Hyderabad) spoke of various services offered by the bank and the key features of Premium Payroll accounts, such as Rs 100 lakh free personal & air accident insurance, free group term life insurance of Rs 10 lakh, concessional rent for lockers, etc.
Various other features like accident insurance on debit card, temporary overdraft facility, concessional ROI in loans and processing charges were also emphasised.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS