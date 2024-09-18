  • Menu
Canara Bank signs MoU with SCR for employee onboarding

Canara Bank signs MoU with SCR for employee onboarding
Hyderabad: Canara Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with South Central Railway (SCR) for onboarding its employees on their product Premium Payroll Account (Corporate Package) on Tuesday.

B Chandrasekhara, general manager, (Circle head, Canara Bank, Hyderabad) spoke of various services offered by the bank and the key features of Premium Payroll accounts, such as Rs 100 lakh free personal & air accident insurance, free group term life insurance of Rs 10 lakh, concessional rent for lockers, etc.

Various other features like accident insurance on debit card, temporary overdraft facility, concessional ROI in loans and processing charges were also emphasised.

