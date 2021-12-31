CBIC opens 3 taxpayer facilitation centres in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), inaugurated 75 taxpayer facilitation centres across 70 cities and dedicated them for service delivery and grievance redress.

Taking more step towards 'best in class' service delivery, three taxpayer facilitation centres were inaugurated by the Hyderabad Zone at GST Bhavan, Bhasheerbagh, Medchal GST Bhavan, Lakdikapul and Customs Air Cargo Complex, Shamshabad. by B V Siva Naga Kumari, Chief Commissioner Hyderabad Zone, Mankoskar Surendra kumar Chandrakanth Rao, Commissioner, Medchal Commissionerate and Sanjay Mahendru, Principal Commissioner, respectively.

In her inaugural address, she stated that the taxpayer facilitation centres are dedicated to serve the taxpayers community and requested them to make use of facilities available.

The chief commissioner also stressed the department's intention to lay more importance on the taxpayer services. Kumari also stated that the officers of GST & Customs Hyderabad Zone are available to taxpayers for any service or grievance through Twitter, website, Taxpayer Centre Phone nos. 040-2323058 (GST Secunderabad), 040-24303013 (GST Medchal), 040-24008347 (Customs) and also her no.98480-27418, landline 040-23232028 and mail id ccu-cexhyd@nic.in.

The centres would help in delineating various provisions and procedures of Indirect Tax Laws. They will also provide required information depending upon the need of the trading community and help in faster redress of their grievances.