Central ministers hailed TS welfare schemes: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao called upon the people of Golla Kuruma community to strengthen the hands of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao by extending their support to the TRS in the ensuing Munugodu by-election as the latter has initiated various schemes for the welfare of community.

Addressing the Golla Kuruma Aathmeeya Sabha at Manneguda, on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Wednesday, K T Rama Rao said that in 2014, there were only about 2.21 lakh members registered with the Sheep Breeders Cooperative Societies in Telangana and now, the number had reached 7.61 lakh across the State.

He stated that the State government had so far spent over Rs. 11,000 crore which were distributed under the Sheep Distribution Programme aimed at the economic empowerment of the Golla Kuruma and Yadava community in Telangana.

Stating that the welfare schemes being implemented by the State government for the development of Golla Kuruma community were appreciated by Union Ministers, including Purushottam Rupala and Giriraj Singh, KTR said Telangana was only the State in India implementing the economic empowerment schemes for the community.