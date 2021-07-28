Central Wakf Council team on 4-day visit to Telangana

Hyderabad: A delegation of Central Wakf Council will visit Telangana from July 28 to 31. Various issues including protection of prime Wakf lands, status of encroached properties in the State and pending cases to be discuss during the visit. GIS mapping of Wakf properties, digitalisation of waqf documents and implementation of Shahari Wakf Sampatti Vikas Yojna scheme under Ministry of Mnority Affairs will be also included in agenda of the meeting .

Secretary CWC Shadan Zeb Khan has written a letter to Chief Executive Officer Telangana State Waqf Board Shahnawaz Qasim and Chairman and informed about the visit.

A delegation will review that whether previous recommendations made by the CWC have been implemented or not. In its last visit the Central Wakf Council has directed the State Waqf Board to appoint a full time CEO and to open the record room closed after TRS government came into power but the record room is remain closed.

The delegation during its visit will also interact with the Waqf employees to know about the works style of the institution.

The Council will take the issue to the government and meet the Minster for Minority affairs Koppula Eswar, Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali and Secretary Minority welfare Ahmed Nadeem and discuss about the protection of Wakf properties, pending works and cases.