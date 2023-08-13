  • Menu
Chandrashekar quits BJP, likely to go back to Congress
Highlights

Chandrashekar was elected MLA from Vikarabad constituency for five consecutive terms between 1985-2008. He contested the 2018 elections as an independent and lost

Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader and former minister Chandrashekar on Sunday quit the saffron party. He sent his resignation letter to party State president Kishan Reddy. On this occasion, he alleged that there is no adequate encouragement for the workers in the party. However, sources close to him say that Chandrashekar will soon join the Congress.

Chandrashekar was elected MLA from Vikarabad constituency for five consecutive terms between 1985-2008. He contested the 2018 elections as an independent and lost. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he contested as an MP from Peddapally on behalf of the Congress and was defeated.

After that he joined BJP. He has been staying away from party activities for some time. Recently the chairman of the party management committee, MLA Eatala Rajender himself went to his house and tried to change his mind but to no avail. With this, he resigned from the party membership.

X