Chilkur priest administers polio drops

Hyderabad: Chilkur Balaji temple chief priest administered polio drops to the children and started the day-long ‘Pulse Polio’ programme at the camp at Chilkur Balaji temple on Sunday.

Besides these, special camps were set up in bus stands, railway stations, and other public places.

After administering the polio vaccine on National Immunisation Day on March 3, children who did not receive the vaccine that day must be inoculated during the next two days through door-to-door visits, officials added.

The Health department officials were working to achieve 100 percent coverage of children in administering pulse polio drops.

Health workers, Anganwadi staff, and volunteers have been engaged in the ‘Pulse Polio’ programme. Children in remote villages, hilly, tribal, and fishing areas have to be covered, which is an ambitious project that can be achieved only by involving all those concerned.

Speaking to media persons, Rangarajan urged the officials to spread awareness about the ‘Pulse Polio’ programme widely by displaying posters and banners in crowded places.

The officials and members of society, along with concerned departments, have to work in coordination to make the programme a success, he added.