CM: BRS machinations hampering job allotments

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accused the previous BRS government of neglecting the weaker sections, especially denying access to education. He regretted that the BRS had not even conducted Group 1 exams when it was in power. It is now filing cases in various courts against Group 1 exams conducted by our government, he alleged.

Participating in the Gurukula award function at Babu Jagjivan Ram Bhavan, Reddy blamed the Opposition party for hatching a political conspiracy and creating hurdles for issuing appointment orders of Group-1. He said that the previous regime did not want SC, ST and BC students to study, rather it wanted them to pursue traditional caste professions. Hence, they have come up with schemes like goat, sheep and fish distribution schemes, he said.

“Why did the BRS not take any steps to encourage the weaker sections as stakeholders in the government by providing education? Isn’t it true that they played with the lives of the unemployed for 10 years without releasing job notifications? he asked.

The Chief Minister criticised the Opposition for giving posts to their family members in just six months after the poll debacle and preventing genuinely deserving youngsters from getting jobs.

He said that in a welcome contrast, the present government has already filled 59,000 government jobs and had conducted Group 1 exams.

“The last government had not even conducted Group 1 exams and is now obstructing by filing cases in courts. Today, the issue has become a social problem,” said Revanth Reddy.

Revanth Reddy pointed out that the government has appointed the first Dalit Vice-chancellor in the 100 years of Osmania University's history. The government also appointed Aakunuri Murali as the Chairman of the Education Commission and Gaddam Prasad Kumar as the Assembly Speaker. All of them have been recognised because of their educational background and not caste. The future of the country lies in the classrooms, he stressed.