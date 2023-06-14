CM KCR lays foundation stone for extension of NIMS Hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday laid foundation stone for the expansion of NIMS Hospital with 2,000 beds 'Dashabdi Block'.

He laid the foundation as part of the Health Day under decennial celebrations of Telangana State Formation.

Health Minister T Harish Rao termed this as a historical day in health sector in Telangana. Harish Rao on his twitter account said, "A Historic moment in Telangana Health as NIMS is all set to become one of the biggest hospitals in India with 4000 beds."

He had informed about CM KCR laying foundation stone for the new 2000 bedded Dashabdi Block on the occasion of health day as part of Telangana Dashabdi Utsavalu.

Rao said that this upgrade was a testimony of the foresight and vision of CM KCR towards Arogya Telangana for not just the healthy future of the current generation but also for generations to come.

Traffic restrictions issued:

Hyderabad city traffic police issued a traffic advisory in view of programmes at NIMS Hospital in Punjagutta and due to the visiting of VVIPS there would be moderate traffic congestion in Punjagutta from 10am to 3pm.

According to police, the commuters are requested to avoid the stretches Panjagutta, Green Lands, Monappa, Rajbhavan Road, VV Statue, KCP Junction, NIMS, Punjagutta, Punjagutta, NFCL, NIMS Back Gate, Taj Krishna, KCP Junction.

The Junctions including Green Lands, Monappa, Punjagutta, NFCL Junction, Taj Krishna Junction, KCP Junction, VV Statue (Khairtabad) Junction and Raj Bhavan Metro Junction would be affected.

The parking places were designated at Sri Sai Hospital, General Parking, Opp. Transco Parking General, Next Galleria Mall Parking, Metro Rail parking (4w& 2w), R&B office Parking (CEO by lane for Buses and others). The invitees are requested to park their vehicles in the above shown designated parking places only.

Police requested to make note of this traffic advisory and take alternate routes to reach your destinations and cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police. In case of any emergency kindly call our traffic help line 9010203626 for travel assistance.