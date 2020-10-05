CM KCR to chair high-level meeting on Oct 7

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has convened an extended meeting with high-level police officials at Pragathi Bhavan here on Wednesday to discuss maintenance of Law and Order situation and other issues.

The meeting is expected to discuss at length on Law and Order situation in the State, women safety, protection of forests, controlling timber smuggling, regulating the use of drugs like Ganja and other issues. Necessary decisions on the issues will also be taken at the meeting.

Home and Forest Ministers, Secretaries, Chief Secretary, DGP, Additional DGPs, IGs, DIGs, Police Commissioners, SPs will participate in the meeting.