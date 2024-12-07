CM Revanth marks an eventful year with stellar achievements

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has completed one year in office by overcoming many hurdles and implementing the promises made during the elections a year ago. Apart from implementing the six guarantees, the people’s government took many other initiatives for the welfare of poorer sections and development of the Telangana state.

Though the state financial situation was not promising, the Chief Minister moved forward through fiscal discipline balancing the payments of mounting debts and the release of funds for welfare schemes. Revanth Reddy was sworn in as Chief Minister on December 7 last year. The CM was busy preparing innovative programmes every day by holding review meetings. Apart from six guarantees, the government has also introduced 160 more schemes and programmes. It included the payment of salaries to government employees on the first day of every month, Rs 860 crore CMRF benefit to the needy, Rs 1 crore accident insurance to Singareni workers, employees transfers, successful conduct of DSC and Group-I exams, more than 50,000 job recruitment in the government, metro rail expansion, Young India Sports University, Young India Skills University, Integrated Residential Schools, etc.

According to an official release, the government launched 160 innovative programmes. The Chief Minister has initiated these with innovative ideas every day with the aim of public welfare and development. The people’s government has given top priority to the comprehensive development of the state in all sectors and the welfare of all sections of the society.

The Chief Minister's efforts to introduce Telangana as the Future State and Hyderabad as the Future City to the world have yielded results in the first year itself. Along with the influx of investments into the state, employment and job opportunities are also increasing. The government has fulfilled the aspirations of lakhs of unemployed people with 55,143 government job appointments in the first year itself. As a result, the unemployment rate in Telangana has gone down. The survey conducted by the Central Statistics Department at the national level has revealed this. While the unemployment rate was 22.9 percent from July to September last year, it has been reduced to 18.1 percent from July to September this year. Telangana has also stood at the top in the country in paddy production this monsoon.

153 lakh tonnes of paddy was produced. The comprehensive household survey conducted in the state has attracted the attention of the entire country. The Confederation of Indian Industries recently revealed that the Telangana state played a key role in the development of the country. “Telangana is at the top compared to other states in terms of GSDP growth. It is estimated that the state's GSDP will reach approximately Rs. 15.52 lakh crore this financial year”, the official statement said.