CM Revanth urges RTC workers to drop stir move, hold talks with govt

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday appealed to TGSRTC workers to withdraw their strike call and come for talks with the government to resolve their long pending demands.

Stating that the state’s financial condition was in dire straits and that the strike will ruin the state, the Chief Minister criticised BRS supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao for the present crisis in the RTC and cautioned the RTC workers not to fall into the trap of BRS leaders.

The BRS government suppressed the RTC workers’ strike and 50 workers were killed during the tenure of the previous government. Now, TGRTC is earning profits and the responsibility to protect the RTC lies with the workers. “The strike call will ruin the state. Telangana is slowly recovering from the financial crisis and it will be on the track by next year”, he said.

Listing out the welfare schemes launched for the workers, Revanth Reddy said that the role played by Singareni, RTC, electricity employees and unorganised workers in the achievement of Telangana is noteworthy. “The People’s Government is moving forward by envisaging plans to support the workers in state. Compassionate appointments are being made in the RTC and the government is constantly working for the welfare of the workers. Our government’s policy is to do good for the workers. In the unorganised sector, gig workers policy will be introduced soon”, the CM said.