CM working to keep history of Telangana forever: Kavitha

Hyderabad: MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha said Chief Minister K Chadrashekar Rao’s rule is ideal for the country and he is working to keep the history of Telangana forever.

Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad, who is in the city for a two-day visit, called on MLC Kavitha here on Thursday and discussed the current political situation prevailed in the country for about one hour. Later, Chandrashekhar Azad along with Kavitha visited the 125-feet statue of Ambedkar and Telangana Martyrs Memorial near the Secretariat and paid tributes to the departed souls.

Speaking on the occasion, Kavitha said that CM KCR was working for the upliftment of the weaker sections like SCs, STs, BCs and minority communities in Telangana and her BRS party was always ready to work with the like-minded people like Azad, who is working for the development of weaker sections in the country.

She also extended the support to the demand of Azad who has been asking the union government to install a statue of Ambedkar on the newly built Parliament premises and name the new Parliament building after Ambedkar.