Coimbatore Filter Coffee Expands into Premium Café Segment, Launches First Outlet in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Coimbatore Filter Coffee (CFC), a fast-growing startup in the South Indian coffee market, today announced the launch of its first premium café in Hyderabad. The new café, located at Vasavi MPM Grand, Beside Ameerpet metro, marks a significant milestone in the company's expansion plans.

Inaugurated by renowned actress Ananya Nagalla, known for her roles in films like Vakheelsaab and Mallesham, the Coimbatore Premium Café is designed to offer a premium experience to coffee enthusiasts. The café features a sleek and modern ambiance, catering to the evolving preferences of discerning customers.

"We are thrilled to expand our Coimbatore café model with the launch of our first premium outlet in Hyderabad," said Goli Gopi, Founder and CEO of Coimbatore Filter Coffee. "Our goal is to provide our franchise partners with a low-investment opportunity to capitalize on the growing demand for premium coffee experiences. With this new café, we aim to deliver the authentic taste of Coimbatore filter coffee to coffee lovers across the region."



The Coimbatore Premium Café offers an extensive menu, including premium filter coffee, tea, snacks, and milkshakes, all crafted with the same dedication to quality that has made Coimbatore Filter Coffee a beloved brand in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The company now boasts 120 "Lite Model" outlets across these two states.



"I love filter coffee, and I'm excited to be a part of the launch of this new premium café," said Ananya Nagalla, the chief guest at the event. "I'm confident that coffee lovers in Hyderabad will appreciate the authentic and delicious flavors that Coimbatore Filter Coffee has to offer."



Coimbatore Filter Coffee plans to continue its expansion across South Indian states, bringing the unique taste of Coimbatore filter coffee to more coffee enthusiasts nationwide.