Commissioner pays surprise visit to HMT Nagar

  • Created On:  28 Feb 2026 7:33 AM IST
Hyderabad: Malkajgiri Municipal Commissioner T Vinay Krishna Reddy conducted a surprise inspection at HMT Nagar in Nacharam Circle on Friday. During the visit, he interacted with local residents and gathered feedback on the sanitation in the area.

The Commissioner instructed the Deputy Commissioner and sanitation staff to ensure that no green waste, harmful waste, or construction debris is left on the roadside.

He also inspected the pond at HMT Nagar and directed officials to completely remove the horseshoe crab and maintain cleanliness around the pond premises.

Malkajgiri Municipal CorporationT Vinay Krishna ReddyHMT Nagar InspectionNacharam CircleUrban Sanitation Drive
