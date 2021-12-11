Complete nala works by June next: CS Somesh Kumar to officials

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed the Municipal officials to expedite the nala development works in the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and surrounding municipalities by next monsoon.

Somesh Kumar chaired a meeting on Friday at CDMA office and reviewed the progress of Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works. Special Chief Secretary of Urban Development, Arvind Kumar and GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar were also present. Addressing the officials, the Chief Secretary said that people in several colonies in the city and outskirts were facing problems of flooding during rains and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had directed the authorities to take up widening and development of nalas to prevent flooding of colonies and roads.

Somesh Kumar said that at the first stage of development of nalas in GHMC limits and its surrounding areas, an administrative clearance has been given for taking up works on 46 nalas covering a distance of 78.31 kilometres at a cost of Rs 858 crore. He directed the officials to finish the works by June next.

The Chief Secretary also said that he would be reviewing the SNDP works every Tuesday and would be monitoring by visiting major nalas. He directed the officials to constitute a committee with Deputy Commissioners, Revenue, Engineering, Town Planning on board at each zone for smooth implementation of works. He instructed the officials to prepare a profile for each work in powerpoint presentation which shall include the map of the work, properties affected etc.

All the Zonal Commissioners along with the Chief Engineer for SNDP, Vasantha attended the meeting.