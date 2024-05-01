Cong accuses AIMIM & BJP of colluding to maintain their dominance

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Congress candidate Sameer Waliullah accused AIMIM and BJP of colluding to maintain their dominance.

Speaking to the media after a door-to-door campaign in the GoshaMahal Assembly constituency, he said that despite calling itself a national party, AIMIM never fields candidates in the GoshaMahal constituency, which is part of the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat and includes the party's headquarters, Darussalam. This, he claimed, demonstrates a deliberate attempt by AIMIM to allow the BJP to maintain a stronghold in certain areas, reinforcing the communal divide for political gain.

The Hyderabad DCC president also criticised the BJP-led Central government, noting that it targets opposition leaders while AIMIM seems immune to scrutiny from central agencies. Despite BJP's alleged hostility toward opposition parties, AIMIM's President Asaduddin Owaisi receives significant coverage in media outlets that openly support BJP. According to Sameer, this arrangement serves both parties' interests, allowing them to exploit communal tensions to retain power.

Sameer criticised G Kishan Reddy, Telangana BJP President and Union Minister for Tourism, for neglecting Hyderabad's tourism potential. He asked BJP candidate Madhavi Lata to clarify what Kishan Reddy and the BJP government at the Centre did to develop the city's tourism sector.

In contrast, Sameer emphasised that the Congress party is committed to the comprehensive development of Hyderabad, with plans already underway to improve infrastructure. He cited the foundation stone laid for the Metro Rail Project in the Old City and the initiation of the Musi Riverfront Development project as evidence of the Congress Government's commitment to progress. He said the Congress Government plans to invest over Rs 50,000 crore on various projects to improve Hyderabad's infrastructure.

Sameer urged voters to make an informed choice in the upcoming elections, voting for the Congress party to ensure a brighter future for themselves and their children. He promised that a Congress victory in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat would lead to significant development projects over the next five years, helping the city achieve the UNESCO World Heritage City status it deserves.